Phoenix Global Resources’ (PGR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:PGR opened at GBX 4.74 ($0.06) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.55. The company has a market cap of £132.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17. Phoenix Global Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

About Phoenix Global Resources

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

