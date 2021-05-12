Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells $35,415.33 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,041,859 shares in the company, valued at $36,496,320.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $243,731.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $560,112.96.

Shares of PHAT opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

