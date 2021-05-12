Phantasma Energy Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $1,633.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.76 or 0.00566909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00071445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00248165 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.29 or 0.01169663 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.