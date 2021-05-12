PFB (TSE:PFB) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PFB in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE:PFB opened at C$21.74 on Monday. PFB has a 52-week low of C$9.70 and a 52-week high of C$23.62. The stock has a market cap of C$147.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.21.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PFB will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PFB

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

