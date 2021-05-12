Pettee Investors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 98,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.1% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $242.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

