Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.80

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 21244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$0.05 to C$0.45 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.37.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

