PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Given New $4.35 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.13 to $4.35 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 89.34% from the stock’s previous close.

PTR has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of PetroChina stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 205,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,281. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in PetroChina by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the fourth quarter worth about $3,927,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

