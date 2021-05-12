Peter Dubois Lewis Sells 24,358 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total transaction of C$312,140.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$908,536.60.

Peter Dubois Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,282 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$47,287.06.

On Friday, March 12th, Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$38,337.12.

TSE ELD opened at C$13.38 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of C$10.43 and a one year high of C$18.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.30.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$363.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.84.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.