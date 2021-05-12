Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Personalis traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.22. 5,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 989,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,788,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,006,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Personalis by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Personalis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $854.45 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

