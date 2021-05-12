Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PRGO traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,458. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -752.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

