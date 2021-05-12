Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Down 7%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.66. 4,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 91,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15.
Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.
