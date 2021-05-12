Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Down 7%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.66. 4,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 91,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources stock. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

About Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

