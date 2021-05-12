People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) PT Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other People’s United Financial news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,825.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,390 shares of company stock worth $4,103,530 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

