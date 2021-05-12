People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,825.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,390 shares of company stock worth $4,103,530. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 32,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,745,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBCT opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

