Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.64

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.64 and traded as high as $17.48. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 2,375 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 million, a P/E ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Peoples Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

