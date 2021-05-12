PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07.

PMT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,909.00 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

