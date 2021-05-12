PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $58.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $80,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 278,210 shares worth $17,179,183. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

