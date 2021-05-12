PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 102.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $482.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

