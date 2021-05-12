Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$39.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.84.

TSE PPL opened at C$38.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.16. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$39.29.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

