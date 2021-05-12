Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to $39.00 at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $32.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after acquiring an additional 722,470 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,699 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,090,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,273,000 after acquiring an additional 499,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,856,000 after acquiring an additional 292,765 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.