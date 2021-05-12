Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.13

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 48240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGC. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $612.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

