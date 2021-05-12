PDC Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

