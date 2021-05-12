PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.700-4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.75 billion-$25.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.71 billion.PayPal also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.120-1.120 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.80.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.