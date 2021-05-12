Paxos Standard Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $121.20 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00025141 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00054574 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 1,198,147,317 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

