Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.71 million.
PRTY stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. 313,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,295. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Party City Holdco
Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
