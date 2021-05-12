Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 46.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $68.34 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

