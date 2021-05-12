Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,589 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACC. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACC opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

