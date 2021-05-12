Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $326,000 in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

