Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $354,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,247.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,385.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

