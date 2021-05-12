Park Aerospace (PKE) Set to Post Earnings on Thursday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of PKE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,009. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $281.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.96. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.