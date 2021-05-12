Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Down to $15.50

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $15.02. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 11,386 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on PTVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

