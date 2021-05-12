Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $11,670,000. Dean Capital Management grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 142,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 397,581 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

