Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Down 0.1%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

