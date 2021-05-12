Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $245.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OXSQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

