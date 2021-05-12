Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.470-2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OTTR traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $49.45.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 71.89%.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

