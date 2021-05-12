Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Otter Tail has increased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

NASDAQ OTTR traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

