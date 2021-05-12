Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Get Otonomy alerts:

OTIC opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $867,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Otonomy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.