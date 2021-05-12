Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

OR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

OR stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

