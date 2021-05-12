Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Danske upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orkla ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,947. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

