Orbital Energy Group (OEG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Orbital Energy Group to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 million. On average, analysts expect Orbital Energy Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OEG opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.43. Orbital Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

OEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

