OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of OSUR opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $687.08 million, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

