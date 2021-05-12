Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.91 ($15.19).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

EPA:ORA traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €10.60 ($12.47). The stock had a trading volume of 6,105,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.42 and a 200 day moving average of €10.06. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

