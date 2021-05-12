Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.42

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.42 ($12.26) and traded as high as €10.60 ($12.47). Orange shares last traded at €10.60 ($12.47), with a volume of 6,105,932 shares.

ORA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.91 ($15.19).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

