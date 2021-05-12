Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.87. Opsens shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 20,078 shares trading hands.

OPSSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

