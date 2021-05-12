Oppenheimer Weighs in on Flowserve Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after buying an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after buying an additional 1,918,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after buying an additional 780,431 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after buying an additional 437,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

