Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($1.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2021 earnings at $35.38 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,247.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,385.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,178.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Booking by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

