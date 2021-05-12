Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $10.58

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.16. Opera shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 462 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on OPRA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Opera during the fourth quarter worth about $2,965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Opera by 157.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 54,721 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

