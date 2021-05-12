One Stop Systems (OSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OSS opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $86.03 million, a PE ratio of 116.28 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

