OMG Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Billion (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.04 or 0.00019853 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $1.28 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00299252 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001467 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000805 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000087 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.