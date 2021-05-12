Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. 537,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,834. Omeros has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $42,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,591. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

