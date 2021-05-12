Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) COO Sells $3,348,750.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,751. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OLN traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $45.42. 18,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,130. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Olin by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $41,772,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Olin by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 240,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

